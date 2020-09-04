SolarCoin (SLR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,174.00

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded up 22.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One SolarCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0199 or 0.00000189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Lykke Exchange, CoinExchange and Bittrex. SolarCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and $2,174.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SolarCoin has traded 72.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.48 or 0.00480297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00011724 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000753 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000434 BTC.

SolarCoin Coin Profile

SolarCoin (CRYPTO:SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,071,185 coins and its circulating supply is 60,769,703 coins. SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org . The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Lykke Exchange, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

