Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,360,000 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the July 30th total of 5,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total transaction of $2,588,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,390,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lior Handelsman sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $264,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,722,292.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,564 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,930 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 35.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the first quarter worth about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 610.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SEDG. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $128.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Johnson Rice began coverage on Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $196.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.67.

SEDG stock traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.69. 54,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,070. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.72. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 57.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.80. Solaredge Technologies has a one year low of $67.02 and a one year high of $229.49.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.55 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

