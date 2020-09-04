Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL) Insider Acquires A$33,540.00 in Stock

Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL) insider Kathryn (Kate) Spargo purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$33.54 ($23.96) per share, with a total value of A$33,540.00 ($23,957.14).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$26.54 and its 200-day moving average is A$27.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.49.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 7th. Sonic Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

