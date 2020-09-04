SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South32 Limited is a resources company. The Company primarily produces alumina, aluminium, coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc. South32 Limited is based in Perth, Australia. “

Get SOUTH32 LTD/S alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SOUHY. Royal Bank of Canada raised SOUTH32 LTD/S from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Societe Generale began coverage on SOUTH32 LTD/S in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOUHY opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.41. SOUTH32 LTD/S has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $10.11.

About SOUTH32 LTD/S

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SOUTH32 LTD/S (SOUHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SOUTH32 LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOUTH32 LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.