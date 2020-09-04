Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 562.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 454.4% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,970,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,963,208.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,650. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.26. 194,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,510,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.81 and its 200-day moving average is $56.05.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

SO has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Southern from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.66.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

