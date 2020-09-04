Sparkpoint (SRK) Trading 10.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Sparkpoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last week, Sparkpoint has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sparkpoint token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Hotbit. Sparkpoint has a market cap of $7.10 million and $725,424.00 worth of Sparkpoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00119360 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00047839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00198285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.81 or 0.01538671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000333 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00179995 BTC.

Sparkpoint’s total supply is 14,421,653,252 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,770,119,767 tokens. The official website for Sparkpoint is sparkpoint.io . The official message board for Sparkpoint is medium.com/theecosystem . Sparkpoint’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sparkpoint can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkpoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkpoint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sparkpoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

