SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Sets New 52-Week High at $59.78

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.78 and last traded at $59.78, with a volume of 362 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.30.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 31,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 38,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 77.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

