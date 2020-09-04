Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Down 0.8% This Week

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $13,486.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000973 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000956 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00039034 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006150 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00024431 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00026097 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.31 or 0.01562577 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Spectrecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

