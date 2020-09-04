Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SPRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.75.

Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $9.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.91. Spero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $14.48.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 715.20% and a negative return on equity of 103.39%. Analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $32,812.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

