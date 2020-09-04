Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.8% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,435,000 after acquiring an additional 13,703,905 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,222,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,062,204 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,879 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,726,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,411,000 after buying an additional 2,004,688 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.47. 439,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,471,828. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

