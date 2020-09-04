STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.09. STAAR Surgical reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.60 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Stephens raised their target price on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sidoti upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.71.

Shares of STAA stock traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 314.96 and a beta of 1.43. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $62.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 41,602 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $2,130,854.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 39,215 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,728,205.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 147,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,485,561.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 1.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,968,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,504,000 after buying an additional 25,587 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,918,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,888,000 after purchasing an additional 85,300 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 817,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,360,000 after purchasing an additional 28,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,234,000 after purchasing an additional 51,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 531,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,139,000 after purchasing an additional 86,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

