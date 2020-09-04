STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Lifted to Buy at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Sidoti currently has $58.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.71.

STAA stock opened at $52.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $62.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.63.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 8.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 41,602 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $2,130,854.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 39,215 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $1,728,205.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 147,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,485,561.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,968,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,504,000 after purchasing an additional 25,587 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,918,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,888,000 after buying an additional 85,300 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 817,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,360,000 after buying an additional 28,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,234,000 after buying an additional 51,769 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 531,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,139,000 after buying an additional 86,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

