Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Stag Industrial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Stag Industrial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Stag Industrial from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.22.

Shares of STAG opened at $32.48 on Tuesday. Stag Industrial has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.83 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 82,056 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $2,646,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,648,644. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Stag Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Stag Industrial by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 133.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

