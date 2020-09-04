Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) PT Raised to $191.00 at Deutsche Bank

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank from $177.00 to $191.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Instinet lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.81.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $160.53 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $173.67. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.93.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.33. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In other news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,733,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,654. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $3,523,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,463,836.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the second quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 18,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.2% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 10.0% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 10.7% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.