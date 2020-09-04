Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Director Dean D’angelo Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Director Dean D’angelo bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $40,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dean D’angelo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 11th, Dean D’angelo purchased 5,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00.

Shares of SCM stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,779. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.58. The company has a market capitalization of $159.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.29. Stellus Capital Investment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 10.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment Corp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. National Securities raised Stellus Capital Investment to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 1,727.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 29,569 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

