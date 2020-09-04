Stephen Michael Kelsey Sells 826 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc (NASDAQ:RVMD) insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $23,970.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,774,806.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ RVMD traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.66. 5,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,585. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.22. Revolution Medicines, Inc has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $47.14.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). Analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the first quarter valued at about $1,394,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter worth about $17,490,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter worth about $7,376,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, TRV GP IV LLC purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter worth about $31,110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

RVMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Revolution Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.