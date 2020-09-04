Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) will announce $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.47. Sterling Bancorp reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sterling Bancorp.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $239.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.51 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 6.30%.

STL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.

STL traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.18. 491,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,205,808. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $21.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

In related news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $90,843.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,391.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 307.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1,324.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sterling Bancorp (STL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.