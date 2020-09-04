Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 13,738 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 70% compared to the average daily volume of 8,081 call options.

Several research analysts have commented on BLNK shares. BidaskClub upgraded Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

In other news, Director Jack Levine bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $55,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,650. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth R. Marks bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 70,287 shares of company stock valued at $279,481. Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 207.4% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Blink Charging in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 4.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLNK traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $6.44. 60,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,775,478. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.05. The firm has a market cap of $230.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. Blink Charging has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 167.40% and a negative net margin of 265.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blink Charging will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.