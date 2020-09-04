Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.75 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC., is a financial holding company established through a share transfer from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation. As a holding company, SMFG has functions such as strategic planning, management, resource allocation, strategic planning of information systems, financial management, investor relations, risk management, human resource management for group executives, and business auditing of the group as a whole. Sumitomo Mitsui Card Company, Limited, SMBC Leasing Company, Limited, SMBC Friend Securities and The Japan Research Institute are wholly-owned subsidiaries of SMFG. “

SMFG has been the subject of several other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp stock opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average is $5.58. The company has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 5.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 4.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,887,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,573,000 after buying an additional 417,388 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,402,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,246,000 after acquiring an additional 570,200 shares during the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 6,428.1% in the 2nd quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 4,714,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642,698 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 79.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,547,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,823 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 1.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,282,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,931,000 after purchasing an additional 24,930 shares during the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

