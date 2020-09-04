Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) to report ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.25). Sunstone Hotel Investors reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 158.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 26.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

Shares of NYSE:SHO traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 61.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,423,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,791,000 after buying an additional 3,953,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,421,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,512,000 after purchasing an additional 69,069 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 37.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,199,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,125 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 22.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,072,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,117,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,854 shares during the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

