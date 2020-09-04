Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.52 Million

Brokerages predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) will announce sales of $61.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $88.70 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors reported sales of $281.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year sales of $353.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $296.18 million to $462.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $635.52 million, with estimates ranging from $384.91 million to $794.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 26.70% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHO. Evercore ISI raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.43.

SHO traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.52. 175,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,544,312. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.10. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,606,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,423,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953,137 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 889.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,918,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,340 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,050,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1,455,484.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,391,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,278 shares in the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

