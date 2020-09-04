Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) Short Interest Update

Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the July 30th total of 3,310,000 shares. Currently, 11.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 589,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

NASDAQ SGRY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,173. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average of $12.79. Surgery Partners has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $20.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SGRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 5,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $109,530.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,306.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 88.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 134,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,114,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,758,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 283,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 15,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

