SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Given New $30.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) had its price objective boosted by JMP Securities from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SVMK. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on SVMK in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded SVMK from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded SVMK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SVMK from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVMK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.89.

SVMK stock opened at $23.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. SVMK has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $26.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.41.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $90.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.10 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SVMK will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Dharti Patel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 5,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $111,628.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 524,254 shares of company stock valued at $12,279,519 over the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in SVMK in the 2nd quarter valued at $786,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in SVMK in the 2nd quarter valued at $459,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SVMK by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,334,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,426,000 after purchasing an additional 125,142 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in SVMK by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 453,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares during the period. Finally, Diker Management LLC bought a new stake in SVMK in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,349,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

