SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Upgraded to Buy by Commerzbank

Commerzbank upgraded shares of SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SSREY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of SWISS RE LTD/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of SWISS RE LTD/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SWISS RE LTD/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SWISS RE LTD/S from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of SWISS RE LTD/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SWISS RE LTD/S has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Get SWISS RE LTD/S alerts:

OTCMKTS SSREY opened at $20.46 on Monday. SWISS RE LTD/S has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $29.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 0.63.

Swiss Re Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. It underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, cyber, footer, and share price, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for SWISS RE LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWISS RE LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.