SWS Partners Buys 893 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

SWS Partners boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 2.6% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 40,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,957,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,015,000 after purchasing an additional 41,706 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,416,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,883,000 after purchasing an additional 940,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 10,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.29.

NYSE MRK traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.49. 12,372,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,104,792. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The firm has a market cap of $213.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

