T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $148.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T-Mobile Us from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $123.00) on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Friday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile Us currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.09.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $114.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.20 and a 200 day moving average of $98.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $144.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31. T-Mobile Us has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $119.20.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile Us will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile Us news, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,142 shares in the company, valued at $20,742,570.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $21,298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,462,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,647,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 434,346 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,241,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,707,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $802,655,000 after buying an additional 453,362 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 24,964 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 12,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

