TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,563,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,895 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.7% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Johnson & Johnson worth $501,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Independent Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.47. The company had a trading volume of 439,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,471,828. The stock has a market cap of $405.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.47 and a 200 day moving average of $144.23.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

