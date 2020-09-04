TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 35,502 Shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,502 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Spotify worth $60,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Spotify by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify alerts:

SPOT stock traded down $11.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $250.28. The stock had a trading volume of 95,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Spotify has a twelve month low of $109.18 and a twelve month high of $299.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.10.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.42). Spotify had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPOT shares. Citigroup began coverage on Spotify in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Spotify from $130.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Spotify from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Spotify from $185.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Spotify from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.74.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.