TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,452 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Humana worth $46,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 426.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 79 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 1,187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Humana from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.50.

HUM traded down $2.52 on Friday, hitting $418.76. 22,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,001. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.87. The firm has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $431.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. Humana had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 18.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

