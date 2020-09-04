TD Securities Increases Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target to $32.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. CIBC began coverage on Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.19.

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock opened at $21.06 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $27.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.10.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

