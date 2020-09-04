Telcoin Achieves Market Cap of $12.70 Million (TEL)

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Telcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and HitBTC. Telcoin has a total market capitalization of $12.70 million and $179,158.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Telcoin has traded down 37.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00042735 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005811 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $590.69 or 0.05570312 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00035000 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Telcoin Profile

TEL is a token. Its launch date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,245,810,799 tokens. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in . The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

Telcoin Token Trading

Telcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

