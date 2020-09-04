Temple & Webster Group (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) Lifted to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Temple & Webster Group (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Temple & Webster Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get Temple & Webster Group alerts:

Shares of Temple & Webster Group stock opened at $5.51 on Monday. Temple & Webster Group has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $5.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.53.

Temple & Webster Group Ltd engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and other lifestyle products in Australia. The company operates an open e-commerce platform that offers approximately 150,000 products, including rugs, bar stools, coffee tables, and office furniture under the Temple & Webster brand.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Temple & Webster Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temple & Webster Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.