Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) Director Armistice Capital, Llc Buys 20,000 Shares

Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 31st, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 12,000 shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $18,000.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 5,692 shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $8,367.24.

On Friday, August 21st, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 116,242 shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $167,388.48.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 70,767 shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $102,612.15.

TENX traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,997. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01. Tenax Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $2.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.41.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,543 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.45% of Tenax Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 18.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

