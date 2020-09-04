Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Earns Sell Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Tesla from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $193.60 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Tesla from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.58.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $407.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $379.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,059.90, a P/E/G ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.63. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $502.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $413.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.76, for a total transaction of $474,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,696.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,513.45, for a total transaction of $378,362.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,581 shares in the company, valued at $17,527,264.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,454 shares of company stock valued at $61,814,316. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

