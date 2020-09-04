Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tesla’s FY2020 earnings at $3.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $25.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $32.27 EPS.

TSLA has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a $60.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cowen upgraded Tesla from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $160.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Tesla to $295.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Tesla from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $177.58.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $407.00 on Monday. Tesla has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $502.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $413.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.26. The company has a market capitalization of $379.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,059.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,513.45, for a total transaction of $378,362.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,527,264.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $991.47, for a total value of $297,441.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $4,483,427.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,454 shares of company stock worth $61,814,316 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Windsor Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 18.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 12.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

