Teton Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Textainer Group worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGH. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Textainer Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Textainer Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Textainer Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Textainer Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Textainer Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGH traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.39. The stock had a trading volume of 12,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.64. The stock has a market cap of $685.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.70. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $12.35.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.23. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 8.55%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Textainer Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Textainer Group Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

