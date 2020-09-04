Teton Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX)

Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 23.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 24.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 60.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTX traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $51.39. 5,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,724. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.06 and a 200 day moving average of $45.10. Minerals Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $59.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.52 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 9.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.73%.

MTX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

