Teton Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Heska were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSKA. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 34.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Heska by 2.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Heska by 3.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Heska by 5.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Heska by 11.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

HSKA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Heska from $90.00 to $116.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Heska from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heska presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.92.

In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 9,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $983,024.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,815,669.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $109,063.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,102,509.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HSKA stock traded down $1.45 on Friday, hitting $96.89. The stock had a trading volume of 319 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.58 million, a P/E ratio of -57.14 and a beta of 1.71. Heska Corp has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $110.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.25.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.29). Heska had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $45.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.94 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heska Corp will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

