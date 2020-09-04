The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.00

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.00 and last traded at $59.86, with a volume of 1847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.69.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.16 and a 200-day moving average of $43.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $584.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.24 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $165,049.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,612,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,873.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,788 shares of company stock valued at $411,982. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.