TheStreet Downgrades Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MPX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marine Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Marine Products from $11.50 to $14.50 in a report on Monday, July 13th.

Get Marine Products alerts:

MPX stock opened at $14.41 on Monday. Marine Products has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $18.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.44 million, a PE ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.95.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Marine Products had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.73 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Marine Products will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Marine Products’s payout ratio is 38.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marine Products by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Marine Products by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 785,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Marine Products by 118.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marine Products by 24.4% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 58,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Marine Products by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. 13.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.