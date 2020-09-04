THL Credit (NASDAQ:FCRD) and Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) Head to Head Survey

THL Credit (NASDAQ:FCRD) and Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares THL Credit and Capitala Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets THL Credit -177.41% 7.74% 4.09% Capitala Finance -111.41% 3.36% 1.05%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for THL Credit and Capitala Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score THL Credit 0 2 0 0 2.00 Capitala Finance 2 0 0 0 1.00

THL Credit currently has a consensus target price of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 7.97%. Capitala Finance has a consensus target price of $4.88, indicating a potential downside of 50.00%. Given THL Credit’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe THL Credit is more favorable than Capitala Finance.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.5% of THL Credit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of Capitala Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of THL Credit shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Capitala Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

THL Credit has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capitala Finance has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares THL Credit and Capitala Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio THL Credit $52.49 million 1.73 -$24.61 million $0.87 3.46 Capitala Finance $44.03 million 0.60 -$27.65 million $4.80 2.03

THL Credit has higher revenue and earnings than Capitala Finance. Capitala Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than THL Credit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

THL Credit beats Capitala Finance on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

THL Credit Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc. is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers. The fund does not intend to invest in start-up companies, operationally distressed situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund invests primarily in debt securities, including unsecured subordinated or mezzanine debt and second lien secured debt, which may include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock, options to buy minority interest, and other similar securities. Its investments may also include high-yield bonds, private equity investments, securities of public companies that are broadly traded, and securities of non-United States companies. It seeks to invest in outsourced business services, healthcare, financials, retailing, media, and consumer discretionary. The fund may make direct equity investments, including equity investments into or through funds, and also selectively invest in syndicated first lien secured loans, including unitranche investments. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $25 million of capital per transaction in companies with annual revenues ranging from $25 million to $500 million and annual EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. The fund prefers to be a lead or sole investor in a transaction.

Capitala Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries. It typically considers investments in the United States. The fund invests $5 million and $50 million per transaction in companies with greater than $4.5 million of TTM EBITDA. It may also invest in senior secured positions in "stretch" senior secured loans. The fund makes minority equity co-investments, alongside management or financial sponsors.

