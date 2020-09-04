Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Director Maryscott Greenwood Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Director Maryscott Greenwood sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,758.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TLRY traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.71. The stock had a trading volume of 141,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,483,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.39. Tilray Inc has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $33.66.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $50.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.99 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 77.77% and a negative net margin of 259.60%. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 13,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Tilray from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $7.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.53.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.