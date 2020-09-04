Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.62

Titan Mining Corp (TSE:TI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 228270 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Separately, Scotiabank raised Titan Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$0.10 to C$0.50 in a report on Friday.

Get Titan Mining alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.21 million and a P/E ratio of -4.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.22.

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for zinc ores and base metals. The company's principal asset is the Empire State Mine project that is located in Northern New York State, the United States.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.