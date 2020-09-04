TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Director Sells $956,480.00 in Stock

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total transaction of $956,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Daniel G. Weiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 1st, Daniel G. Weiss sold 25,000 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $776,250.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Daniel G. Weiss sold 3,164 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $101,248.00.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Daniel G. Weiss sold 9,952 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $322,245.76.

On Monday, June 15th, Daniel G. Weiss sold 25,000 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $540,250.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Daniel G. Weiss sold 8,182 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $187,122.34.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Daniel G. Weiss sold 25,000 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $545,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $29.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.66. TPI Composites Inc has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $33.58.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TPIC. BidaskClub cut TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on TPI Composites from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Johnson Rice began coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,573,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,772,000 after purchasing an additional 62,385 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter worth $4,001,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 11,809 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 464,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,861,000 after acquiring an additional 168,806 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

