TR European Growth Trust PLC (LON:TRG) Insider Purchases £3,856 in Stock

TR European Growth Trust PLC (LON:TRG) insider Alexander Mettenheimer acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 964 ($12.60) per share, for a total transaction of £3,856 ($5,038.55).

Shares of LON:TRG opened at GBX 964 ($12.60) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 922.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 808.19. TR European Growth Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 7.32 ($0.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,038.72 ($13.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $483.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35.

TR European Growth Trust Company Profile

TR European Growth Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth by investing predominantly in smaller and medium sized companies in Europe. The Company maintains a diversified portfolio. The Company invests 7% of its total assets.

