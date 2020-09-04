Traders Purchase Large Volume of Arcturus Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 3,109 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 210% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,002 call options.

In related news, CEO Joseph E. Payne bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.69 per share, for a total transaction of $31,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andy Sassine bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $148,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,245 shares in the company, valued at $8,126,306.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,450 shares of company stock worth $195,389 in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.95. 85,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 3.11. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $66.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.45.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 341.76% and a negative return on equity of 409.05%. Research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.