TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $35.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TransAlta Renewables currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BRLXF opened at $25.24 on Monday. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $31.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.37.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

Further Reading: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.