TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP John F. Carey Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP John F. Carey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $35,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $91,468. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TMDX traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.35. 3,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.45 and a quick ratio of 10.54. TransMedics Group Inc has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.18.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.06. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 49.98% and a negative net margin of 143.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 73,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 31,583 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 19,429 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,688,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $560,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 403.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 44,897 shares during the period. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

