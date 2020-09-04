TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) CFO Michael P. Murphy Sells 678 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) CFO Michael P. Murphy sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $46,748.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE:TNET traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,865. TriNet Group Inc has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $73.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.66.
TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.46 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 60.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on TNET. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.
TriNet Group Company Profile
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.
