TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) CFO Michael P. Murphy Sells 678 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) CFO Michael P. Murphy sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $46,748.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:TNET traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,865. TriNet Group Inc has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $73.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.66.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.46 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 60.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in TriNet Group by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,156,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,336 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter worth $63,162,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 582.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,046,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,754,000 after acquiring an additional 892,772 shares during the period. Harbor Spring Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC now owns 1,024,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,596,000 after acquiring an additional 465,369 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,328,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,983,000 after purchasing an additional 217,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TNET. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.