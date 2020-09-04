TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) EVP Sells $48,400.00 in Stock

TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,914.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Simon Edward Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TrueCar alerts:

On Monday, August 31st, Simon Edward Smith sold 10,000 shares of TrueCar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $47,700.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Simon Edward Smith sold 3,457 shares of TrueCar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $8,988.20.

Shares of TRUE stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.05. TrueCar Inc has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $517.36 million, a P/E ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $62.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TrueCar Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRUE shares. ValuEngine downgraded TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TrueCar in a report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in TrueCar by 335.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.